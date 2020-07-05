1/1
CLARA M. "Sis" (Brown) MERGET
CLARA M. "Sis" (nee Brown)


passed away peacefully on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Saint Mary's Catholic Home in Cherry Hill, NJ. Sis was born in Philadelphia to James C. and Mary F. Brown. She was 86 years old. Sis was a resident of Cinnaminson since 1959. Beloved wife of the late John J. Merget, Sr. Loving mother of John, Jr (Alyson) Merget, Eileen (Mark) Contravo, Louis Merget, Mary (Donald) Matlack, and Dennis (Kathleen) Merget. Cherished grandmother to 16 loving grandchildren. Sis is survived by her brother James (Kathleen) Brown of Lady Lakes, FL and many nieces and nephews. She was a retired supervisor of Consumer Response Corporation. A lifelong Phillies fan, Sis also enjoyed going to shows and travelling with her husband and friends. In her later years she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. A gathering of family and friends will be held Monday July 6th, from 6 - 8 P.M. at GIVNISH FUNERAL HOME, 1200 Route 130 N., Cinnaminson, NJ. Social distancing and gathering restrictions will be in effect. All visitors will be required to wear a facial covering. A private funeral will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Riverton, NJ. Burial will take place at Lakeview Memorial Park on Tuesday. To share your fondest memories of Sis please click on our "Tribute Wall" tab.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Clara's name to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Riverton, NJ.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 5, 2020.
