RIEHS-SNYDER
CLARA MAE
95 of Yeadon, passed April 20, 2020. 1942 Graduate of Hallahan High School; and St. Joseph's University. Dedicated teacher at Hallahan and Little Flower. Wife of the late Albert. Survived by son and daughter-in-law, Joseph and Maryanne; grandchildren, Kristen (Matt), Samantha, Andrew; great-grandchild Benjamin. Also sister of the late Jules (Olive), Robert (Susan), Andrew (Pam) and Grace (William). Contri-butions: Hallahan Alumnae Assoc., 311 N. 19th St., Phila., PA 19103. Services and Burial Private. Live Stream/Video Link, Online guestbook and condolences for the family: www.marvilfuneralhome.com. Arr. MARVIL FUNERAL HOME, Darby & Aldan, PA.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 23, 2020