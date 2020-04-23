Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marvil Funeral Home, Ltd. - Darby
1110 Main St.
Darby, PA 19023
610-583-2727
Resources
More Obituaries for CLARA RIEHS-SNYDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CLARA MAE RIEHS-SNYDER


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CLARA MAE RIEHS-SNYDER Notice
RIEHS-SNYDER
CLARA MAE


95 of Yeadon, passed April 20, 2020. 1942 Graduate of Hallahan High School; and St. Joseph's University. Dedicated teacher at Hallahan and Little Flower. Wife of the late Albert. Survived by son and daughter-in-law, Joseph and Maryanne; grandchildren, Kristen (Matt), Samantha, Andrew; great-grandchild Benjamin. Also sister of the late Jules (Olive), Robert (Susan), Andrew (Pam) and Grace (William). Contri-butions: Hallahan Alumnae Assoc., 311 N. 19th St., Phila., PA 19103. Services and Burial Private. Live Stream/Video Link, Online guestbook and condolences for the family: www.marvilfuneralhome.com. Arr. MARVIL FUNERAL HOME, Darby & Aldan, PA.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CLARA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Marvil Funeral Home, Ltd. - Darby
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -