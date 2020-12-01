On November 30, 2020. Predeceased by her parents Patrick Joseph Graven and Julia Agnes (Philbin), her sisters Margaret Barten (Robert) and Mary Graven. In addition to her congregation of IHM Sisters, she is survived by her brother Patrick Graven (Nancy) and her loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Visitation, Funeral Mass, and Interment will be private on Saturday, December 5, 2020. Memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home in care of IHM Mission Advancement Office, 230 IHM Drive, Malvern, PA. 19355. Arr. by DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY, SMITH & BOYD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 410 N. Church St. West Chester, PA 19380.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store