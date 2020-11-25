1/
Clare McCrosson
Sr. Clare Immaculate, IHM Formerly Clare McCrosson On November 22, 2020. Predeceased by her parents Owen Patrick McCrosson and Theresa Marie (Streit), her brothers, Fred, Eugene, Joseph, and John and her sisters, Mary, Teresa, Catherine, Vera and Joan. Survived by her many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and her congregation of IHM Sisters. Visitation, Funeral Mass, and Interment will be private on December 2, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home in care of IHM Mission Advancement Office, 230 IHM Drive, Malvern, PA. 19355. DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY, SMITH & BOYD FUNERAL HOME, INC. West Chester, PA 19380 610-696-1181 www.DellaFH.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 25, 2020.
