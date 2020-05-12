DRAPER
GEORGE "BUSTER"
CLARENCE SR.
Sunrise Jan. 18th, 1933 - Sunset May 6th, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, May 20th, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. For a live stream go to Kentfuneralhome.com/Obits and click on the George Draper Obituary or from YouTube.com search for "Kent Funeral Home"
GEORGE "BUSTER"
CLARENCE SR.
Sunrise Jan. 18th, 1933 - Sunset May 6th, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, May 20th, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. For a live stream go to Kentfuneralhome.com/Obits and click on the George Draper Obituary or from YouTube.com search for "Kent Funeral Home"
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 12, 2020.