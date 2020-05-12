CLARENCE DRAPER
1933 - 2020
DRAPER
GEORGE "BUSTER"
CLARENCE SR.
Sunrise Jan. 18th, 1933 - Sunset May 6th, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, May 20th, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. For a live stream go to Kentfuneralhome.com/Obits and click on the George Draper Obituary or from YouTube.com search for "Kent Funeral Home"

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Christopher G. Kent Funeral Home Inc. - Philadelphia
6506-20 Haverford Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19151
215-748-1900
