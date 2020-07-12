1/1
passed peacefully July 4, 2020, at 91 years old. Born in Franklin, Louisiana, he was preceded in death by his mother Dorothy, father Clarence Sr., sister LaVera, and son Abdullah. He leaves to mourn his loss wife Sharron, daughter Regina, son Stephen, grandson Tyler, brother Freddie Charles, nieces Guienzy and Dorothy, nephew Calvin Jr., "adopted" children Danny and Malikah, and many relatives and friends. This humble son of the segregated South became a graduate, Southern University (class president), postgraduate work, University of Chicago, and Korean War veteran, stateside. He worked for the Justice Dept., initially as a social worker; later opened Chicago, Washington, D.C., and New York halfway houses; was Assoc. Warden, Michigan; and was Exec. Asst., northeast regional office. He began a second career as Asst. Commissioner, Maryland Dept. of Corrections, where he retired permanently. Clarence, a longtime member/elder, Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, was also a member of Nyack College's Board of Trustees. A bass baritone, he loved opera, was an award-winning photographer and artist, avid gardener, and gourmet cook. Viewing: BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, 601 Rte. 73 S., Marlton, NJ, 856-983-1005, Friday, July 17, 2020, 10:30-11:30AM; funeral immediately follows. In lieu of flowers, send donations in memory of Clarence to Fervent Church, 904 Cooper Rd., Voorhees, NJ 08043. Masks/social distancing required. See Bradley website (https://www.bradleyfhmarlton.com/;) for updates re: covid19 restrictions. Funeral, streamed live at: youtube.com/ferventchurch. Military honors' burial by invitation.