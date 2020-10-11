1/1
Lt. Col. Claude A. "Matt" Matson
Of West Caln Township, passed away on October 6, 2020 at the age of 84. He was the beloved husband of Marie B. (nee Byrne) Matson who passed away on December 23, 2018. They had shared 52 years of marriage. Loving father of Joe Matson, James Matson, Colleen Hutton and Kristina Sweet. He was pre-deceased by his son, Timothy Matson. Matt left behind 7 beautiful granddaughters, 2 grandsons and loving daughter-in-law Allison Matson and sons-in-law Joe Hutton and Jeff Sweet. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 9:30-10:15 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 A.M. in St. Peter's R.C. Church, 2835 Manor Road, Coatesville, PA 19320. Interment in All Souls Cemetery, Coatesville. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers contributions in Matt's name to the Wounded Warrior Project at support.wounded warriorproject.org/donate. loganfuneralhomes.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 11, 2020.
