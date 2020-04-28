Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for CLAUDE SHANNON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CLAUDE WILLIAM SHANNON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CLAUDE WILLIAM SHANNON Notice
SHANNON
CLAUDE WILLIAM


On April 25, 2020, of Glen Mills, formerly of Drexel Hill. He was born November 9, 1925 in Lynchburg VA. Claude will be sorely missed by his wife, Dorothy; sons, Michael (Coleen), Terrence (Gretchen), Liam (Beth); stepson, Will Nicolls (Diane); grandchildren, Jesse (Kara), Sarah (Justin), Megan, and Liam; great-grandson, North Bear and nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his first wife, Joy (nee Wilson) and brothers, Charles, and Louis.
He was a graduate of William and Mary, proud veteran U.S. Coast Guard. Claude greatly enjoyed his 55 year member-ship at Rolling Green Golf Club in Springfield. Contributions in Claude's memory may be made to a .
Services are private.


logo

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CLAUDE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -