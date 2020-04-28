|
|
SHANNON
CLAUDE WILLIAM
On April 25, 2020, of Glen Mills, formerly of Drexel Hill. He was born November 9, 1925 in Lynchburg VA. Claude will be sorely missed by his wife, Dorothy; sons, Michael (Coleen), Terrence (Gretchen), Liam (Beth); stepson, Will Nicolls (Diane); grandchildren, Jesse (Kara), Sarah (Justin), Megan, and Liam; great-grandson, North Bear and nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his first wife, Joy (nee Wilson) and brothers, Charles, and Louis.
He was a graduate of William and Mary, proud veteran U.S. Coast Guard. Claude greatly enjoyed his 55 year member-ship at Rolling Green Golf Club in Springfield. Contributions in Claude's memory may be made to a .
Services are private.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 28, 2020