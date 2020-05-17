RANIERI
CLEMENTE
On Thurs., May 14, 2020, 81, died at his home in Mount Laurel, New Jersey surrounded by those he loved. He was born to parents, Nicola Ranieri and Maria Amodei, November 29, 1938 in Colli A Volturno, Italy.
Clemente, who came to America at 19 years of age, was a successful entrepreneur and owner of C. Ranieri Welding, a metal fabrication business located in the Fishtown section of Phila., which he started in the late 1970's. In addition to being a devoted family man, Clemente was passionate about his work and possessed an unmatched work ethic and true love of his craft. Clemente recently retired at the age of 80.
Clemente is survived by his long-time love and true companion Antonietta Valentino as well as his adoring daughters, Gina and Maria, sons in law, Peter Sr. and Michael, and grandchildren Peter Jr., Christopher, Amanda and Ava.
Funeral will be held privately with burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Cheltenham, PA, due to current Covid 19 restrictions. A Memorial Funeral Mass will be scheduled at a later time when social distanc-ing is lifted. Arr. under the care of EARLE FUNERAL HOME, Blackwood, NJ. Condolences may be viewed and shared at:www.earlefuneralhome.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 17, 2020.