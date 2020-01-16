|
DEVERANT
CLEMENTINE "CLEMMIE" (nee Rizzo)
Age 96 years, on Jan. 14, 2020, of Glenside. Beloved wife of the late Michael and mother of the late Gary. Survived by her children Donna Kelley (Joe), Paula Murphy (Ed), Connie Reber (Rod), Michael and Maria Dawn Deverant. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Sister of Rita Guarro, Anne Ermigiotti and Sam Rizzo and the late Mary Penecale, Paul and Louis Rizzo and Rose Lombardo. Funeral Mass Monday 11:00 A.M. Church of St. Luke the Evangelist, 2316 Fairhill Ave. (at Easton Rd.), Glenside, PA 19038. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing at the Church Monday after 9:45 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Luke's Church at the above address would be appreciated.
