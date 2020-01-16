The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William R. May Funeral Home
354 North Easton Road
Glenside, PA 19038
(215) 884-8410
Resources
More Obituaries for CLEMENTINE DEVERANT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CLEMENTINE "CLEMMIE" (Rizzo) DEVERANT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CLEMENTINE "CLEMMIE" (Rizzo) DEVERANT Notice
DEVERANT
CLEMENTINE "CLEMMIE" (nee Rizzo)


Age 96 years, on Jan. 14, 2020, of Glenside. Beloved wife of the late Michael and mother of the late Gary. Survived by her children Donna Kelley (Joe), Paula Murphy (Ed), Connie Reber (Rod), Michael and Maria Dawn Deverant. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Sister of Rita Guarro, Anne Ermigiotti and Sam Rizzo and the late Mary Penecale, Paul and Louis Rizzo and Rose Lombardo. Funeral Mass Monday 11:00 A.M. Church of St. Luke the Evangelist, 2316 Fairhill Ave. (at Easton Rd.), Glenside, PA 19038. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing at the Church Monday after 9:45 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Luke's Church at the above address would be appreciated.

www.mayfuneralhome.com

logo
logo


Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CLEMENTINE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William R. May Funeral Home
Download Now