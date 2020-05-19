URBAN
CLIFFORD H., M.D.
Age 91, on May 10, 2020 at Newtown Square, PA. The cause was congestive heart failure. He graduated from Columbia University and Cornell University Medical College and specialized in pathology. Beloved father of Merin Elizabeth Urban (Peter Storey) and Carol Urban (James Herman). Loving Opa of Lydia, Zander, David, Caroline and Cole. His wife, Patricia D. Urban, predeceased him. There are no plans for a service at this time due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society and the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Arr. by ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 19, 2020.