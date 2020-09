Or Copy this URL to Share

88, on Sept. 22, 2020, of Newtown Square. Husband of May Louise (nee Geggis). Father of Tracey H. Ivey (Robert) and Clifford W. Holgren (Lenka Cernohorska). Also survived by three grandchildren. Services are private. In lieu of flowers contributions in his name to the Bryn Mawr Hospital Dev. Office, Attn: Michael Criscuolo, 120 S. Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA 19010. STUARD FUNERAL HOME FAMILY OWNED SINCE 1822 NEWTOWN SQUARE



