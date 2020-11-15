1/
Clyde B. Hedgepeth Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clyde's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
November 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Deloris (nee Miller). Loving father of Diane Blake, Dawn Guthrie (Ed) of Ak., Robin Horn, Clyde B. III (Michelle), and Joan Hedgepeth. Dear brother of Kathleen Hedgepeth, June Garvey, Dorothy Peca, Robert and the late John, James, and Wayne Hedgepeth. Also survived by 13 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing Saturday, November 21, 9:30 A.M. until 11 A.M. at Supplee Church, 855 East Welsh Rd., Maple Glen, PA, 19002. Christian Service 11 A.M. Internment private. www.petnerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Viewing
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Supplee Church
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Service
11:00 AM
Supplee Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Edward J. Petner Funeral Home, LTD
6421 Frankford Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19135
215-338-1466
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edward J. Petner Funeral Home, LTD

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved