November 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Deloris (nee Miller). Loving father of Diane Blake, Dawn Guthrie (Ed) of Ak., Robin Horn, Clyde B. III (Michelle), and Joan Hedgepeth. Dear brother of Kathleen Hedgepeth, June Garvey, Dorothy Peca, Robert and the late John, James, and Wayne Hedgepeth. Also survived by 13 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing Saturday, November 21, 9:30 A.M. until 11 A.M. at Supplee Church, 855 East Welsh Rd., Maple Glen, PA, 19002. Christian Service 11 A.M. Internment private. www.petnerfuneralhome.com