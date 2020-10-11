One of the bright lights of humanity and compassion in the world went out in the early morning of October 7, 2020. With deep sorrow and regret we announce the passing of Coleen Marie Gallagher Marciante. Coleen was predeceased by her beloved mother Elizabeth Murphy, father-in-law Charles H Marciante and her musically talented nephew Michael James Doolan. Coleen is survived by her husband Michael, son Michael-Thomas, his love Christina Piscitelli and caring daughter Alison. She is also survived by siblings Christine, brother Thomas and his wife Kathryn, her sister Lisa Shaw and her husband Brian, sisters-in-law Catherine Doolan, Mary Barbara Marciante and her love John Rose, mother-in-law Barbara Marciante, and brother-in-law Stephen Marciante and his wife Linda. Her nieces Lauren Gallagher, her husband Keith Lottman, Kelly Gallagher, Brianna & Julia Shaw, nephew Matthew Doolan, his love Natasha Unson and her daughter Nora. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be announced at a later time and date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store