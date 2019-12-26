|
|
TIPPING
COLIN J.
Formerly of Drexel Hill, PA passed away suddenly on December 20, 2019 at the age of 36. Amtrak Employee. Loving son of Joseph and Maryrose (nee Cook) Tipping. Beloved brother of Bridget (Joe) Imszennik and Kate (Al) Boulier. Uncle of Sean, Ella, Owen, Isabelle, Mary Jane, and Claire. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. on Monday, Dec. 30th at St. Dorothy's Church, 4910 Township Line Rd (corner of Burmont & Township Line Rd), Drexel Hill, PA 19026 with a Visitation 10-10:45 A.M. at the Church. A Visitation will also be held Sunday evening 6 - 8:30 P.M. at THE LOGAN FUNERAL HOME, 57 S. Eagle Rd, Havertown, PA 19083. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family prefers contributions be made to Our House Ministries, 1441 S. 29th St., Phila, PA 19146.
www.loganfuneralhomes.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 26, 2019