Home

POWERED BY

Services
Logan Funeral Home, Inc.
57 South Eagle Rd.
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 449-3030
Resources
More Obituaries for COLIN TIPPING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

COLIN J. TIPPING

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
COLIN J. TIPPING Notice
TIPPING
COLIN J.


Formerly of Drexel Hill, PA passed away suddenly on December 20, 2019 at the age of 36. Amtrak Employee. Loving son of Joseph and Maryrose (nee Cook) Tipping. Beloved brother of Bridget (Joe) Imszennik and Kate (Al) Boulier. Uncle of Sean, Ella, Owen, Isabelle, Mary Jane, and Claire. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. on Monday, Dec. 30th at St. Dorothy's Church, 4910 Township Line Rd (corner of Burmont & Township Line Rd), Drexel Hill, PA 19026 with a Visitation 10-10:45 A.M. at the Church. A Visitation will also be held Sunday evening 6 - 8:30 P.M. at THE LOGAN FUNERAL HOME, 57 S. Eagle Rd, Havertown, PA 19083. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family prefers contributions be made to Our House Ministries, 1441 S. 29th St., Phila, PA 19146.

www.loganfuneralhomes.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of COLIN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -