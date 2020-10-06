Or Copy this URL to Share

Oct. 2, 2020. Age 96. Wife of the late Benjamin F. Beloved mother of Leonard (Sally) and Lee (Ricky) Kelly. Loving grandmother of Leonard Jr. (Rachel), Ian, Lindsay (Matt), Patrick (Allison) and Michelle. Devoted great-grandmother of Elena, Benjamin, Maxwell, Lily, McKenna and Sadie. Relatives, friends, and members of Christ the King Choir are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Fri. 9:30 - 10:15 A.M. at Christ the King Church, 3252 Chesterfield Rd. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Rite of Committal Resurrection Cemetery. Arr. FLUEHR FH - BENSALEM 215-639-3130



