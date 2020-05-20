CONCETTA (Gluffrida) RICHARD
RICHARD
CONCETTA (nee Gluffrida)
Passed on May 18, 2020. Devoted wife of the late George. Beloved mother of Linda (late Steven) Galasso, George Richard, Angela Richard and Lisa (James Beck. Grandmother of 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Sister of Joseph Giuffrida, John Giuffrida, Matthew Giuffrida, Alfred Giuffrida, Domenick Giuffrida, and the late Salvatore Giuffrida and Josephine Corsaro, Viewing Friday 9 A.M. in Stella Maris Church,10th and Bigler Sts. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int. SS Peter and Paul Cemetery.


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Viewing
09:00 AM
Stella Maris Church
MAY
22
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Stella Maris Church
Funeral services provided by
Stolfo Funeral Home
2536 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 334-7376
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

