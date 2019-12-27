|
|
DiDARIO
CONCETTINA (nee Abiuso)
Of Wayne, Pa, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. Connie was the wife of Albert R. DiDario. Connie was a wonderful mother, caring friend and dedicated wife. She worked at the Radnor Memorial Library for close to 20 years and was a founding member of Circolo Italiano at Our Lady of the Assumption Church. Connie was survived by three children: Dr. A Geoffrey (June), Jennifer (Scott Weaver), Lisa (Benjamin Landis) and six grandchildren; Massimo, Anna (DiDario), Jackson, Andy (Weaver), Isabella and Gabriella (Landis). Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral mass on Monday, December 30th, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 35 Old Eagle School Rd, Strafford, Pa. Viewing, Sunday evening 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1724 E. Lancaster Ave, Paoli, Pa 19301. And also Monday morning 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. in the Sacred Heart chapel of Our Lady of the Assumption Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Connie's honor to: Parkinsons Foundation www.parkinson.org 800-473-4636. 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY, 10018.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 27, 2019