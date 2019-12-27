Home

Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.
1724 East Lancaster Ave
Paoli, PA 19301
(610) 644-3540
Viewing
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.
1724 East Lancaster Ave
Paoli, PA 19301
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart chapel of Our Lady of the Assumption Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption Church
35 Old Eagle School Rd
Strafford, PA
View Map
Of Wayne, Pa, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. Connie was the wife of Albert R. DiDario. Connie was a wonderful mother, caring friend and dedicated wife. She worked at the Radnor Memorial Library for close to 20 years and was a founding member of Circolo Italiano at Our Lady of the Assumption Church. Connie was survived by three children: Dr. A Geoffrey (June), Jennifer (Scott Weaver), Lisa (Benjamin Landis) and six grandchildren; Massimo, Anna (DiDario), Jackson, Andy (Weaver), Isabella and Gabriella (Landis). Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral mass on Monday, December 30th, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 35 Old Eagle School Rd, Strafford, Pa. Viewing, Sunday evening 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1724 E. Lancaster Ave, Paoli, Pa 19301. And also Monday morning 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. in the Sacred Heart chapel of Our Lady of the Assumption Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Connie's honor to: Parkinsons Foundation www.parkinson.org 800-473-4636. 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY, 10018.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 27, 2019
