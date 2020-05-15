VUOTTO
CONNIE (DeMARCO)
May 12, 2020, age 93. She was a long time resident of South Phila. Wife of the late Frank. Beloved mother of Jules (Marianne) Vuotto Sr. and Nancy (Thomas) Papaccio. Loving grandmother of Jules, Jr., Frank, John, Thomas, Jr. and Frank. Sister of Joseph DeMarco. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
CONNIE (DeMARCO)
May 12, 2020, age 93. She was a long time resident of South Phila. Wife of the late Frank. Beloved mother of Jules (Marianne) Vuotto Sr. and Nancy (Thomas) Papaccio. Loving grandmother of Jules, Jr., Frank, John, Thomas, Jr. and Frank. Sister of Joseph DeMarco. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 15, 2020.