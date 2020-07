Or Copy this URL to Share

Share CONSTANCE's life story with friends and family

Share CONSTANCE's life story with friends and family

NANNOS

CONSTANCE G.

July 6th 2020. Beloved wife of the late Arthur. Loving Mother of Jon (Stephanie) and the late Paulette (Charles), Devoted grandmother of Christopher and Emilie and great grand mother of 3. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church, 35 N. Mailn Rd, Broomall, Pa 19008. VRAIM



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store