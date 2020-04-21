|
|
SCHOTT
CONSTANCE L. (nee Maxwell)
Age 81, Jenkintown, on April 17, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Henry S. and beloved mother of Paul (Kristen) Schott, Judith Larini and Stephanie Moros, dear step mother of Karen Wrigley, and cherished step mother-in-law of Alexis Schott. Predeceased by her step children, Kenneth Schott and Ruth Schott Bellware. Treasured sister of Jeanette, Karen, Paul and David and the late Winifred and Jane.
Adored grandmother of 11 and great grandmother of 5.
A private family gathering and burial will be held this week. A Memorial Mass will be held in Constance's honor tentatively scheduled on Friday, July 24th at the Church of St. Hilary of Poitiers, 820 Susquehanna Rd, Rydal, PA. Please check our website for updates regarding service time.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 21, 2020