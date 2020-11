Maria & the Martinelli Family, I'm so very sorry for your loss. Craig was so special and unforgettable. The world will not be the same without him. May you be comforted by so many wonderful memories with him. I'm certain he is right by his grandmother's side who he adored. My thoughts and prayers go out to all of you. Rest in peace Craig, you will never be forgotten and will be forever missed.

Stephanie Brusco

Friend