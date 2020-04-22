|
|
HECKMAN
CURTIS A.
Age 68, on April 16, 2020 in his home in West Chester, PA. Curt will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Peg; son, Andrew; daughter, Emily (Dan); step- children, Jennifer (Matt) and Michael (Colleen); brothers, Dick (Emily); Steve (Helen); Dave (Rinny); sister, Carol; and as their beloved Cappy by Evan, Liam, Tyre, Violet, Katie and Charlie. Donations to Curtis A. Heckman Scholarship, checks payable to Washington Univer-sity, MSC 1082, Washington University, 7425 Forsyth Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63105.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Arr. by
THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, 610-353-6300.
Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 22, 2020