CYRUS "BUDDY" FOGEL

CYRUS "BUDDY" FOGEL Notice
FOGEL
CYRUS "BUDDY"
January 2, 2020, of Marlton, NJ. Husband of Jean Fogel. Father of Janice (Martin) Askinazi and Carol (the late Michael) Freilick. Grandfather of Michelle Freilick. Brother of the late Charles Fogel. Relatives and friends are invited Monday beginning 10:30 AM to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc. 2001 Berlin Rd. Cherry Hill, NJ where funeral services will begin promptly at 11:00 AM. Int. Roosevelt Mem. Park, Trevose, PA. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. Contributions may be made to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, www.samaritannj.org
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 5, 2020
