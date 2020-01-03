|
|
HIRSHORN
D. BRUCE
On January 1, 2020. Husband of the late Vivian (nee Tabbey); father of Louis (Eileen) Hirshorn and Steven (Robin) Hirshorn; brother of Paul (Terry) Hirshorn; grandfather of Sabrina; uncle of Emily and Elizabeth. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Sunday, 12 Noon precisely at Roosevelt Memorial Park, Trevose, PA. Shiva will be observed at his late residence. Contributions in his memory may be made to Montgomery Co. Assoc. for the Blind, 25 E. Marshall St., Norristown, PA 19401 or ElderNet of Lower Merion, 9 S. Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA 19010.
