89, of Honey Brook, Chester County, a former management consultant for law firms across the country, died after a short illness on Sept. 5, 2020. He was born on April 27, 1931 and grew up at the farm "Glen Hardie" in Valley Forge, the son of the late Jean Brown Scott Darby and late Donald W. Darby. He was married for nearly 60 years to Margarette Ann "Marge" Kortina. Mr. Darby attended the Haverford School, and graduated from the Taft School in Connecticut, and received his undergraduate degree from Yale University in 1953. He also earned a Masters in Business Administration from Temple University in 1971 and earned a certificate in advanced management from Harvard School of Business Administration. Mr. Darby joined the U.S. Marine Corps following his graduation from Yale and received a First Lieutenant commission in December of 1954. He received his flight training with the Marines and became a Marine jet pilot in June, 1955, rising to the rank of Captain in 1958. He joined the Philadelphia firm of Daniel J. Cantor and Co in the early 1960s, and later owned the company that specialized in helping legal firms in mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Darby retired in the early 1990s. After his retirement, Mr. Darby was devoted to his farm and his local community, serving at one point, for several terms, on the Board of Supervisors of Honey Brook Township. Mr. Darby held many leadership roles in numerous historical and hereditary organizations including the Mayflower Society, the Colonial Wars, the Colonial Society, and the Sons of the American Revolution. In addition to his wife, Mr. Darby is survived by his two children, Kortny Shearer and Bruce Darby and two grandchildren. Interment will be private at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Honey Brook, Pa.



