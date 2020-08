STEWART30, of Williamsport, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Wed., July 22, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Williamsport on Nov. 6, 1989 to Maxx Stoyanoff-Williams and Belva Stewart. A Celebration of Life Service for Dacia will be held at a later date. To leave a condolence for the family or your fondest memory of Dacia, please visit

www.jamesmaneval.com.