79, retired Environmental Journalist and advocate, died peacefully in West Chester, PA on November 4, 2020. Born February 21, 1941 in Pittsburgh PA to Theodore and Margaret Ellsworth. Beloved wife of the late David D. Longmaid, sister to Lynn (Coker) and mother of Karen. Dale worked as a writer for the Suburban and Wayne Times where her weekly column sought to raise awareness about protecting our planet. An early proponent of recycling, Dale established the first reclamation center in Wayne PA. Dale and her husband retired to West Chester PA, where she continued her environmental advocacy. She worked with the EPA to protect the Broad Run stream and transformed her farm into a classroom where students could observe first-hand the importance of environmentalism. Dale was a wonderful chef with a green thumb. Many local restaurants relied on her organic vegetable and herb garden to enhance their recipes. She was also deeply involved in equestrian research and published the definitive chronicle of the government-bred Morgan Horse (1985). She brought a wry, witty and brusque charisma to all she did. Funeral arrangements are private and the family has asked that donations be made in Dale's name to the Environmental Defense Fund.



