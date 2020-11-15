1/
Dale E. (nee Ellsworth) Longmaid
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
79, retired Environmental Journalist and advocate, died peacefully in West Chester, PA on November 4, 2020. Born February 21, 1941 in Pittsburgh PA to Theodore and Margaret Ellsworth. Beloved wife of the late David D. Longmaid, sister to Lynn (Coker) and mother of Karen. Dale worked as a writer for the Suburban and Wayne Times where her weekly column sought to raise awareness about protecting our planet. An early proponent of recycling, Dale established the first reclamation center in Wayne PA. Dale and her husband retired to West Chester PA, where she continued her environmental advocacy. She worked with the EPA to protect the Broad Run stream and transformed her farm into a classroom where students could observe first-hand the importance of environmentalism. Dale was a wonderful chef with a green thumb. Many local restaurants relied on her organic vegetable and herb garden to enhance their recipes. She was also deeply involved in equestrian research and published the definitive chronicle of the government-bred Morgan Horse (1985). She brought a wry, witty and brusque charisma to all she did. Funeral arrangements are private and the family has asked that donations be made in Dale's name to the Environmental Defense Fund.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved