DALE LYN KINLEY
KINLEY
DALE LYN
Suddenly on May 7, 2020, age 68. Daughter of the late David H. Kinley, Jr. and Betty Lyn (nee Propert). Beloved wife of Leonard J. Byron. Sister of David H. Kinley, III. Loving daughter-in-law of Catherine R. Byron. A Celebration of her Life will take place in the future. Memorial donations may be made to The National Kidney Patient Assoc., 804 Second Street Pike, Southampton, PA 18966.www.lownes.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lownes Funeral Home
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
(610) 828-4430
