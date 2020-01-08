The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-482-5200
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:30 PM
St. Joseph Villa
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
3:00 PM
St. Joseph Villa
S. DANA McCAMBLEY Formerly S. CHARLES ANDREW, SS

S. DANA McCAMBLEY Formerly S. CHARLES ANDREW, SS Notice
S. DANA McCAMBLEY, SSJ
Formerly S. CHARLES ANDREW, SSJ
January 5, 2020, Age 79. Daughter of the late William and Muriel McCambley. She is survived by S. Anne McCambley, SSJ, Rosemary Conners (Jack), Carla Ortegon (Pedro), Maris Fowler (Mark), Joseph McCambley, Ellen McCambley, the late William McCambley and the Members of her Congregation, The Sisters of St. Joseph. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to call Friday 1:30 P.M. at St. Joseph Villa. Funeral Mass 3 P.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sister's name to St. Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031.

Share condolences at
www.kollerfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 8, 2020
