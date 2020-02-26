|
|
LERCH
DANA THOMPSON
Of Willistown Twp., Newtown Square, PA died peacefully on Feb. 18, 2020 at age 82. Beloved husband of Gretchen Young Lerch and father of Robert Bond Lerch (Elizabeth Laucks) and Richard Jones Thompson Lerch (Sarah Elizabeth Fineran); also survived by his grandchildren, Anna Bond Lerch, Elizabeth Jane Lerch, Elizabeth Mullan Lerch, Katharine Kingdon Lerch and Richard Jones Thompson Lerch, Jr.; a brother and a sister. His Service will be private for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dana's memory to either, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 555 Croton Road, Ste 111, King of Prussia, PA 19406 (www.jdrf.org/greaterdelawarevalley), Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (www.dana-farber.org) or Rotary International for ending Polio (www.rotary. org/en/our-causes/ending-polio). The family is requesting that family and friends please send any memories or stories they would like to share directly to the family or submit via www.chadwickmckinney.com
CHADWICK & McKINNEY FH
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 26, 2020