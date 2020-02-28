|
ORLOCK
DANIEL A.
Musician and dedicated teacher, died suddenly on Saturday February 22, 2020. He was 71. Born to John and Anne (Melnyk) Orlock, Dan was a graduate of Frankford High School and attended Temple University School of Music. Daniel was an active musician in the Philadelphia community for most of his life, playing on many recordings and collaborating with many musical groups including: Vox AmaDeus, the Philly Pops, Young Audiences Inc., the Philadelphia Orchestra and the Lake George Opera Company.
He is survived by his two children Benjamin Orlock (Nelly) and Sarah Marks (Joseph), his beloved grand-daughter, Vivian Orlock, his brothers John (Harriet) and Dennis (Cindy), his sister Maria Marunyak (Edward), his uncle Bohdan Melnyk ("Uncle Dan") for whom he was the primary caretaker, and nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his sister Vera (Jack).
The family will greet friends and family on Friday, February 28 at 10 A.M.. at Annunciation BVM Ukrainian Catholic Church. Panakhyda Prayers will be sung at 10:45 A.M. Requiem Services will follow at 11 A.M. Inurnment will follow at St. Mary Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Elkins Park, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers that donations in Dan's memory be made to PLAY ON PHILLY, 1520 Locust St., Suite 901, Phila., PA 19102 or through the website at www.playonphilly.org.
