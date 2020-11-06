Age 91, died Monday, November 2, 2020, at his home in Ambler. Born in Danbury, Connecticut, he was the son of the late Daniel and Kathleen (nee Coyle) Fitzgerald. Dan graduated from New Britain State Teacher's College and went on to receive a Master's Degree in Education from the University of Missouri. In 1952 he was drafted and served in the US Army during the Korean War. After being honorably discharged, he began his teaching career that would span 40 years, as a Teacher, Principal and Administrator at both Ambler Junior High School and Cheltenham School District. After retiring, Dan focused his life on helping others, committing to make a difference. He volunteered at Project HOME, a homeless shelter in Philadelphia. He helped younger students at St. Mary's Home, Fort Washington and Mattison Avenue. He also volunteered at Meals on Wheels and with the Wissahickon Hospice in Chestnut Hill. He was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church in Ambler. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Jean and is the devoted father of Kathleen E. FitzJefferies (Donnell) of Lexington, NC, Tracy A. DiBiase (Vincent) of Denver, CO, Dana F. Nicolai (Louis) of Blue Bell, Daniel A. Fitzgerald III (Kelly) of Ambler, Maura D. Fitzgerald of S. Burlington, VT and Kevin A. Fitzgerald (Diane) of Worcester. Dan is the loving grandfather of Vincent D. DiBiase, Jacob Stinger, Jacklyn DiBiase, Timothy DiBiase, Gabriella Nicolai, Daniel A. Fitzgerald IV, Erin Fitzgerald, Nicole DiBiase, Rachel Nicolai, Ava Grace Fitzgerald, Katelyn Fitzgerald and Jack Fitzgerald. Relatives and friends may call Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:45 AM at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 259 Forest Ave., Ambler. Words of Remembrance will begin at 10:45 A.M., and the Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 A.M. with Msgr. Stephen P. McHenry, Pastor as celebrant. Interment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Ambler. The Fitzgerald family would appreciate memorial donations in his name to Project HOME, Development Dept., 1515 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130; check MEMO: ST COLUMBA https://www.projecthome.org/donate
