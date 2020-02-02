The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
Lownes Funeral Home
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
(610) 828-4430
BARBUTO
DANIEL B.
On Jan. 31, 2020 of Flourtown, age 49. Executive Sous Chef for The Philadelphia Cricket Club. Beloved husband of Lauren (nee Salvesen). Devoted son of John B. and Doris (Jamison) Barbuto. Brother of John H. Barbuto and Uncle of Savannah Barbuto. Memorial Service Thursday, Feb. 6 2 P.M. at St. Peter's Luthern Church, 3025 Church Rd., Lafayette Hill, PA. Visitation 1-2 P.M. at Church. Memorial donations may be made in Dan's name to ciagiving.org

www.lownes.com

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 2, 2020
