DANIEL BERNARD GREEN

GREENDANIEL BERNARD
On August 26, 2020 of Rancho Santa Fe, CA. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 66 years, Florence Green. Father of Benjamin Green (Barbara Green), Richard Green, and Arlin Green (Paula Yudenfriend Green). Grandfather of Charles Green, Brittany Green (Ross Daniels), Alison Green Imbergamo (Michael Imbergamo), Samuel Green (Annie Leiman), Michael Green (Meriah Schoen), Jeffrey Green, Julia Green, Brittany Rodriguez (Brandon Diez), Danielle Rodriguez (Andrew Duncan), and Lisa Green. Great-grandfather of Luca Imbergamo, Liam Imbergamo, and Cole Duncan. Brother of Rodney Green. Burial services will be private. A Memorial Service is being planned. The family respectfully requests that contributions be made in his memory to Federation Housing, 8900 Roosevelt Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19115 or to a charity of the donor's choice
