DANIEL C. "DANNY" FLYNN
FLYNN
DANIEL C. "DANNY"
43, of Oreland, passed away suddenly on May 15, 2020. Loving son of Mary C. Flynn and the late Francis C. Flynn. Dear brother of Fran (Amy), Susanne (Brian Edgar), and Brendan (Jennifer). Devoted uncle of Franny, Brendan A., Caitlin, Jameson, Lauren and Chris. Danny was the proud owner of his beloved rottweiler, Gus, and prior to Gus his shepherd mix, Spirit. In addition to his family and Gus, Danny leaves behind numerous friends from many of his adventures in life.
Danny was an artist and a natural athlete. He was involved in all local community sports at a young age. His passion for sports continued into adulthood. Danny was an avid golfer and member at Sandy Run Country Club. In addition to his love of golf, Danny never missed a Phillies Home opener. Opening Day was his favorite day of the year, as he was surrounded by family and friends cheering on the Phillies.
Danny was employed by The Oreland Inn, where he would greet you with a funny story or a joke. His ability to tell a story or joke made you remember it not for the content but for his delivery. Danny loved to cook and spend time with his family and friends especially those from childhood, SRCC, and the OI.
While Danny is no longer with us his spirit lives on as we remember our adventures with him or through one of his silly jokes. He will be missed by all that had the honor to know and love him.
Due to the current restrictions, services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Danny's name may be made to the Breathing Room Foundation, 600 West Ave, Jenkintown, PA 19046.JOHN F. MURRAY FH, Flourtown
www.murrayfuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
