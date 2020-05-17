YUN
DR. DANIEL D.
88, formerly of Huntingdon Valley, PA, passed peacefully on May 13, 2020. Born January 20, 1932 in Jinju, South Korea and son of the late Kap Ryoung Yun and Woo Im Park, he graduated from Yonsei University Medical College in 1958. Dr. Yun immigrated to the U.S. in 1959; performed his Residency at Quincy Medical Center and Cardiology Fellowship at the University of Pennsylvania; and received his PhD in 1995 from Barrington University.
Dr. Yun dedicated over 54 years to the practice of medicine. Possessing a profound Christian faith, he served as a medical missionary in Labrador, Canada, then returned to be Director of ICU/CCU at Rolling Hill Hospital, Elkins Park, PA. In 1986, he was a founding member/President of The Philip Jaisohn Memorial Center & Foundation, providing health, social services and educational scholarships; relentlessly assisting immigrants to assimilate in the US. He retired from private practice in 2012.
Dr. Yun remained civic-minded. In 1991, the former PA Governor appointed him Commissioner, Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission. He served as a Trustee for countless non-profit social and educational organizations. He was also appointed Ambassador for Philadelphia to Incheon, South Korea. The Governor, State Senate and City of Philadelphia recognized his numerous contributions, including the Cultural Heritage Award, Social Welfare Commendation, Human Rights Award; and awarded South Korea's Medal of Freedom and the President Award. Devout in his faith, he served as an Elder for over 50 years in the United Presbyterian church.
In addition, Dr. Yun was a loving and caring provider. Surviving are his loving and devoted wife of 61 years, Rebecca S. Yun; children Samuel Yun (Janice), Lois Kim (Andy), Caroline Yun (Mei Hsiao-Tung) and Judi Stemmler (David).
The family will hold a private Internment. A Celebration of Life service will take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dr. Daniel D. Yun can be made to: The Grenfell Foundation, Labrador East Chapter, 178 West Street, St. Anthony, NL, A0K, 4S0 or visit the Grenfell Foundation website at https://www.lghealth.ca/about-us/grenfell-foundation/; to download a memory card and please designate: Labrador East Chapter.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 17, 2020.