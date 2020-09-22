1/1
Daniel E. DONAHUE
Age 89, of Warminster and formerly of Rydal, died on September 16, 2020. He was the devoted husband of Gloria Hallen Donahue. In addition to his wife, Dan is survived by his children, Cathie Donahue Miller (Tom) and Craig Hallen Donahue (Phyllis), his grandchildren, Tracy Miller Horn (Cliff), Tom Miller, Paige Donahue, Craig Hallen Donahue, Jr., great-granddaughter, Courtney Horn and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Daniel Donahue and Mae Kehoe Goldbeck, brother, Charles Gunning and nephew, Charles Gunning, Jr. Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Grace Presbyterian Church, 444 York Road, Jenkintown, PA 19046. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Upper Moreland Public Library, 109 Park Ave., Willow Grove, PA 19090 (www.uppermoreland library.org) or The Salvation Army, donate to your local chapter or online at (www.give.salvationarmyusa.org). www.helwegrowlandfh.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Grace Presbyterian Church
