died on April 21, 2020. He was 76. He is the beloved brother of Charles 'Chuck' Hubert and his wife, Jeanne and their family. He is also survived by his dear friend, Kevin. Dan was a lifelong resident of Philadelphia. He will forever be remembered for his gentle spirit and his generosity. He unselfishly gave to many charities. St. Jude and Animal charities were closest to his heart. Services are private and at the convenience of the family. If desired, donations may be made in Dan's memory to St Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org or 501 St. Jude Place Memphis TN 38105 or your local ASPCA.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 27, 2020