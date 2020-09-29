1/
DANIEL F. WHITE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DANIEL F.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 52, September 25, 2020. Loving husband of Nancy (nee Bowes). Beloved father of Shannon. Son of Francis and the late Marie. Brother of Jane Lockhart (Jim). Son-in-law of Nancy and the late Robert Bowes. Also survived by cousins, aunts, and uncles. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thursday, 6-9 P.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA 19114. A second Viewing will be held Friday, 9-10:00 A.M. in the lower church of St. Anne Church, 2328 E. Lehigh Ave., Phila., PA 19125. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. in the upper church. Interment Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to Mother Divine Grace Interparochial School, 2612 E. Monmouth St., Phila., PA 19134. www.burnsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burns Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved