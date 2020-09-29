DANIEL F. WHITE

Age 52, September 25, 2020. Loving husband of Nancy (nee Bowes). Beloved father of Shannon. Son of Francis and the late Marie. Brother of Jane Lockhart (Jim). Son-in-law of Nancy and the late Robert Bowes. Also survived by cousins, aunts, and uncles. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thursday, 6-9 P.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA 19114. A second Viewing will be held Friday, 9-10:00 A.M. in the lower church of St. Anne Church, 2328 E. Lehigh Ave., Phila., PA 19125. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. in the upper church. Interment Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to Mother Divine Grace Interparochial School, 2612 E. Monmouth St., Phila., PA 19134. www.burnsfuneralhome.com