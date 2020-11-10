1/1
DANIEL J. CALLAGHAN
Of Havertown on October 29, 2020. Graduate of St. Thomas More High School, class of 1967. He is survived by his wife, Susan (nee Higgins) Callaghan, father of Krista (Kyle), Poppy of Kinley and Kolton. Also survived by his in-laws, John and Midge Higgins, Joseph and Monica Higgins, Carol and Mike Impriano, niece, Danielle, nephew Michael and great nephew Aaron. Dan also had a great love for animals. Family and friends may call 10-10:45 A.M. followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 11 A.M. Friday November 13th in St. Denis Church. Interment St. Denis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/hthp33-myer-family?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet This go fund me link which is for the doctor who saved his life and gave us many more years with him. STRETCH of HAVERTOWN www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Calling hours
10:00 - 10:45 AM
St. Denis Church
NOV
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Denis Church
Funeral services provided by
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
