Daniel J. "Joe" Gourley
On Nov. 14, 2020. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Theresa Gourley (nee Imperatore) and beloved son Mark S. Gourley. He is survived by 3 brothers, John Gourley (Jane), Thomas Gourley (Joan), Edward Gourley (Judye), 2 brothers-in-law Michael and Charles Imperatore, sister-in-law Loretta Rapone and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Thursday Nov. 19th at St. Francis Xavier Church (The Oratory), 24th and Green Sts. A Viewing will be held in Church from 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Conshohocken, PA. DINAN FUNERAL HOME www.dinanfuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Viewing
09:30 - 10:45 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church (The Oratory),
NOV
19
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church (The Oratory)
