Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
9:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
819 Cathedral Rd.
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
819 Cathedral Rd.
LEINHEISER
DANIEL J.
On Dec. 27, 2019, age 78 of Rox. Husband of Agnes Mary (nee Kent). Father of Karen A. Ryan (Bill) and Michael G. Leinheiser (Katie). Beloved Pop of Jonathan (Allison), Jennifer and Will. Relatives and friends invited to Viewing Thursday 9 A.M. followed by Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 819 Cathedral Rd. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Joseph's Villa, 110 Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 30, 2019
