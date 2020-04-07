|
McCARTHY
DANIEL J.
Of Boothwyn, PA formerly of Ardmore, PA on 4 April, 2020. Son of Esther L. (Moriarty) and the late Thomas J. McCarthy, Jr. Beloved brother of Thomas III, William, Patrick, Catherine Heist, Maryellen, and Bridget. Also survived by 21 nieces and nephews, and grand nieces. Predeceased by his brothers Michael and John. Graveside Services will be private, and a Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Danny's name to Saint John Fisher Church, Boothwyn, PA 19061.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 7, 2020