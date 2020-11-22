1/1
Daniel J. McGinley
Age 88 yrs., passed away on November 16th, 2020 surrounded by his family after a long illness. He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Jane (nee Hartner), his eight children: Nancy (Stacy), Bonnie Blasy, Christopher (Grace), David, Kerri McGinley Kistler (the late Richard), Jayne (Ed), William (Allie), and, Patrick (Aricelli). He will also be missed by his 23 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Daniel is the son of the late Patrick and Bridget Friel McGinley, brother of Fr. Bernard and Fr. John (OSFS), James (Deceased) and Marie Jackson (Deceased). Daniel was a veteran of the US Navy, a teacher and school principal in Philadelphia and the longest serving president of Teamsters Local 502 (CASA). The patriarch of our family was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by his very large family. Our loss is also shared by his colleagues in education and fellow labor leaders. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, 12:30 P.M. at St. Luke the Evangelist Church 2316 Fairhill Ave. (at Easton Rd.) Glenside, PA 19038. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing at the Church from 10:30 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. Int. Private. Donations in his name to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia or The Fund for The School District of Philadelphia will be appreciated. www.mayfuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Viewing
10:30 - 12:30 PM
St. Luke the Evangelist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Funeral Mass
12:30 PM
St. Luke the Evangelist Church
Send Flowers
November 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of May Funeral Home
