PFISTER
DANIEL J.
Of Girdwood, Alaska, age 68, died suddenly on Dec. 29, 2019. Danny, formerly of Bala Cynwyd PA and Ocean City NJ. He attended St. Joseph's Preparatory School and Villanova Univer-sity. He was the 6th child of John A. Pfister, MD and Mary M Pfister, both deceased. Danny will be remembered for his zest for life, adventuresome spirit and fun-loving personality.
He is survived by his son, Sean of San Francisco; his daughter, Kelly of Hawaii and former wife, Patricia Walcyck. He will be greatly missed by his devoted siblings, Eileen Luscome (Herbert), Patricia Schoeniger, John Pfister, Jr., Kathleen Dunn (Jim), Ann Hink (Vince), Jane Swamer, Michael (Janet), and many loving nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at 11 A.M., at St. John Neumann Church. Bryn Mawr, PA. Visitation at 10 A.M.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 7, 2020