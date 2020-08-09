1/
DANIEL J. WALTER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DANIEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WALTER
DANIEL J.
74, of Valley Township, PA passed away on August 1, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 25,1946 in Lewisburg, PA, the son of Edna and the late Paul Walter. He is survived by his loving wife Bonnie and two children Timothy (Anni) and Jennifer (Eric) and many grand children, whom he adored. Dan's career in the construction industry thrived throughout the Philadelphia region. Some of the projects he was most proud of were the Market East Station (Jefferson Station), Great Adventure and the Vine Street Expressway. He was a member of the National Society of Professional Engineers and the Pennsylvania Society of Professional Engineers. For online condolences and full obituary, please visit www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved